Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to ensure law and order and control crime in the state.

In a letter dated August 1, of which ANI has a copy, Vadra said, "There is a sense of fear among the people due to incidents of crime happening in daylight in the state. Both crime and corona have increased unbridled in UP."

The Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge also wrote that she has heard people say that kidnapping in UP has become an industry and murder a daily activity.

"The state has been shaken by incidents of robbery and rape. All this indicates that for some reason or the other, criminals are fearless and governance and administration are over," she said.

She mentioned the case of Ramautar Sharma from Sambhal district of the state, who was looted and shot dead while returning from work on 30 July.

Sharma, a retired employee of IFFCO Kisan Seva Kendra, ran a fertiliser shop at Bicheta village intersection in Sambhal district. On the way back from the shop on the evening of July 30, he and his son were shot and looted. Sharma died in the incident and his son survived.

So far, the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six people on the basis of suspicion and are investigating the case further.

"Fear has spread throughout the region due to this incident," she said.

Vadra demanded justice for Sharma from the Chief Minister and demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest. She also asked for financial assistance for Sharma's family from the government.

She said that common people, especially women, children, and businessmen are under the shadow of fear and urged the Chief Minister to ensure law and order and curb crime in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

