Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that it has initiated a probe following a complaint by many prominent personalities of Srinagar against a reporter of the Caravan magazine and "his mischievous article".

"Many prominent personalities of Srinagar have lodged a complaint against one reporter of Caravan named Shahid Tantray, and his mischievous article 'false flags'. They have displayed apprehension that it is akin to giving targets to terrorist groups, something which has been done by similar articles in Kashmir fight blog, etc," the Srinagar police said in a release.

It said that in the past, many personalities like Shujaat Bukhari have been targeted in a similar fashion when the names started coming "in such cryptic articles".

"On the basis of this complaint, an inquiry has been started to find out the real reasons why these personalities were specifically named in the article," the release said.

"Shahid Tantray has so far not cooperated in the said inquiry. Names of prominent personalities have been kept secret in this press note so as not to expose them to any further threat or danger," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)