By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Monday that probe is underway regarding the plane accident at Kozhikode airport and its final report will be placed before the panel, sources said.

The sources said that some members sought report on Kozhikode plane crash incident in the meeting of the panel. Officials from the ministry said that probe is on and they will be back before the panel with final report, the sources told ANI.

The impact of coronavirus pandemic on tourism sector and on the civil aviation sector were on the agenda of the meeting.

Members also wanted to know about the accident involving the Air India Express IX-1344 plane at Kozhikode earlier this month and they asked about efforts to avert such accidents in the future , the sources said. .

BJP MP TG Venkatesh, who is chairman of the committee, was not present. It was chaired by another party member Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The Accident Aircraft Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has constituted a high panel committee to probe the accident.

The Air India Express plane coming from Dubai crash-landed at the Kozhikode Airport on August 7. Out of the 190 passengers, 18 people including the two pilots were killed in the accident. (ANI)

