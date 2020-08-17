New Delhi, August 17: Waterlogging in several areas of Delhi due to heavy rains affected the movement of traffic in the national capital on Monday. Many residents of Delhi shared on social media videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their localities and vehicles wading through waterlogged roads. Waterlogging was reported near ITO. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 23.2 mm rainfall between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa This Week, IMD Issues Alert.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over South-Delhi, Noida and nearby places of IGI Airport. "A patch is passing through Delhi and thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely to continue at isolated places of Delhi mainly over North-East, East, South-East, South and Central and New Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida Ghaziabad and neighbourhood places of NCR region for next two hours,” the IMD had said.

The weather forecast agency has also predicted rains at isolated places of Delhi during the next two days. Citing IMD's rainfall warning, the Central Water Commission has said that there is a moderate risk of flash floods over central parts of the country.

"There is moderate risk of flash floods for the next 24 hours over some areas of north Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Rajasthan and south Gujarat sub-division," the Central Water Commission statement said in its official flood forecast.

