New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Amid admission process for entry-level classes in Delhi's private schools which started on Thursday, several institutions in the national capital listed proximity to the school, neighbourhood and distance as key criteria for enrolment.

In addition to location, the schools are also considering other factors such as girl children, single girl children, siblings of existing students and children of single parents, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government.

Some schools also listed criteria for Sikh and Christian minorities, economically disadvantaged groups and parents with physical disabilities, it stated.

The private unaided recognised schools have used a point system for the selection process in which specific points are marked for meeting various criteria ranging from 30 to 100, it read.

The admission process for entry-level classes in Delhi's private schools started on Thursday with more than 100 registrations reported in several schools on the first day.

The admissions are underway for nursery, kindergarten and class 1 for the 2025-26 academic session across approximately 1,741 private schools in the city.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL School in Dwarka, said, "We received more than 100 registration forms on the first day of admissions. Today, the number is slightly under 100."

Similarly, Rajeev Hassija, principal of Indraprastha School, said, "Our school saw 150 registrations on the first day. Today, we received between 85 and 90 forms."

Private schools have been directed to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Disadvantaged Groups (DG) categories and children with disabilities. Separate admission lists will be published for these categories, according to the circular.

Kanika Sachdeva Govi, principal of Delhi Public School, Rohini, said, "Around 120 registrations for nursery were recorded on the first day."

According to the DoE, the last date for submitting registration forms is December 20 and the first general admission list is scheduled to be published on January 17.

The process has generated significant interest among parents as they rush to secure seats in top schools for their children.

