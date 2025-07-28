Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, saying that many poor people may lose their voting rights because Election Commission is not following a clear and fair process.

Speaking to ANI, Prashant Kishor said, "SIR is a very important issue, as many people, especially from weaker sections of society in Bihar, are worried about what the Election Commission is doing. Their names could be removed from the voter list, and the process is not being done in a clear or fair way."

Kishor said the Election Commission is not being transparent in the process of removing names from the voter list in Bihar and is not clearly informing people whose names are being deleted.

"The Election Commission is not giving a clear explanation of names being deleted. The process is not so transparent...We hope we will get justice on this issue," Kishor further said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq strongly opposed the SIR in Bihar, saying that his party raised the issue in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and wants the government to halt the process and withdraw it immediately.

"We strongly condemn SIR in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We want the government to withdraw it. Such practices should be immediately stopped," Barq said.

Barq further said the Opposition is not satisfied with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on Operation Sindoor, as it did not answer key questions like where the terrorists came from and why they have not been caught yet.

"The opposition is not satisfied with the statement given by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor. His statement did not fully cover all the details that the entire country wants to know... Where did those terrorists come from? Why haven't they been caught yet?... The country should have information about everything," Barq said.

The discussion on Operation Sindoor, scheduled to take place for over 16 hours, was supposed to begin earlier in the Lower House. (ANI)

