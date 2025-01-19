Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) With the Maha Kumbh underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the process of initiating thousands of those who had applied to become Naga Sadhus in Akharas has also begun after their applications were checked at three levels.

Mahant Ravindra Puri of Niranjani Akhara told PTI that in the first phase, 300-400 people are being initiated as Naga Sanyasis in Niranjani.

Out of the 13 Akharas, seven are Shaiv Akharas, and initiation ('deeksha') as Naga Sadhu is given in six of them.

He said that Naga Sadhus are made in Niranjani, Anand, Mahanirvani, Atal, Juna and Awahan Akharas. However, in Agni Akhara, there are Brahmacharis and Nagas are not made there.

The tradition of making Naga Sadhus, started by Shankaracharya, is for Sanyasi Akharas.

General Secretary of Juna Akhara, Hari Giri Maharaj, said that there is a lack of space for initiating Naga Sadhus in Juna Akhara.

Therefore, they will be initiated in several phases. Thousands of applications have been received for Naga Sadhu initiation. Secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara, Mahant Yamunapuri Maharaj, said that 300-350 people are being initiated as Naga Sadhus in Mahanirvani, for which many people had already applied.

President of Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, said that thousands of people have applied for initiation as Naga Sadhus in various Akharas, who wish to become Naga Sadhus by sacrificing everything for Sanatan Dharma.

A 'Mahamandleshwar' of Awahan Akhara said that the registration process has started, and slips are being issued and applicants are also being interviewed confidentially. Only those who fulfill all the eligibility criteria are being initiated as Naga Sadhus.

He added that the rituals of Naga Sadhus are being performed on the banks of the river Ganga, including Mundan Sanskar and Pinddaan. These sanyasis perform their own Pinddaan and declare that they no longer have any connection with the material world. After these rituals, the process of becoming a Naga Sadhu is completed with Amrit Snaan on Mauni Amavasya.

The Mahamandleshwar said that all these people will stand naked under the religious flag and the Acharya Mahamandleshwar will initiate them to become Nagas.

The Sabhapati will inform them of the rules of the Akhara and make them take an oath to follow those rules. After this process is completed, everyone will be sent for Amrit Snan.

The Mahant of another Akhara explained that not every candidate will be made a Naga Sadhu, as many were found ineligible during the investigation.

The applications were investigated in three stages, and this process began six months ago. He said that the Thanapati of the Akhara investigated the background and activities of the candidates, and its report was given to Acharya Mahamandleshwar.

Acharya Mahamandleshwar then had it re-investigated by the Panchas of the Akhara. Only after this thorough investigation did the process of making a Naga Sadhu begin.

