India News | Prohibitory Orders Extended in Thane City Till June 30

Thane, Jun 1 (PTI) Police on Monday extended till June 30 the restrictions on assembly of people under CrPC section 144 in Thane city to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar issued the prohibitory orders which will be in place till June 30 when the fifth phase of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown is slated to end.

The orders, issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), among other things, prohibit assembly of five or more persons in city limits.

Also, there will be a ban on movement of people in public places between 9 pm and 5 am, the police said.

