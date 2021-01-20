Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 20 (ANI): The project to combat sea erosion will be implemented with the help of the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure fund board (KIIFB), informed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Assembly election, Vijayan interacted with various community leaders here at Muscat Hotel and said that the government is in talks with the World Bank to implement a major plan to address coastal erosion. However, it is intended to start the project through KIIFB without waiting for a final decision on this.

"The matter of coastal erosion has been brought to the notice of the Centre. At the same time, we are trying to implement what Kerala could do as soon as possible," he said.

Highlighting the several issues faced by the Backward Classes, he said: "The Backward Classes Welfare Committee is conducting a study on a reservation in the field of education. After receiving the report of the committee, the government will take a final decision. The government is committed to promoting all languages, including Arabic."

He further said that local preparation plays a key role in combating any disaster. "The community Volunteer Force scheme formed to handle emergencies has received a good response in Kerala, and one lakh volunteers enrolled with it will complete the training in few days," the Minister added. (ANI)

