Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Monday asked officials to wear masks while celebrating the Independence Day and to promote the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" theme.

In an official resolution, the state government has asked all its establishments such as gram panchayats, zilla parishads as well as collectors and divisional commissioners to celebrate the Independence Day by strictly adhering to physical distancing norms, wearing masks and by promoting the Centre's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self reliant) theme.

"Along with local representatives, freedom fighters and family members of armed forces personnel who laid down their lives for the country, invitees (for August 15 events) should include corona warriors, doctors, as well as citizens who have recovered from COVID-19," the GR stated.

