Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Friday the benefits of globalisation can be achieved only when proper management of locally available resources is taken care of.

Addressing a virtual Conference on an international conference on 'Globlisation and local development' organised by Mohanlal Sukhadia University of Udaipur, Mishra underscored the need to work on the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning the entire world is one family.

He said not only material progress and development is important under globalisation but also human welfare.

The ecology of the earth should not be spoiled under the pretext of global development, a release quoted the Governor as saying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)