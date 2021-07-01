Bhubaneswar, Jul 1 (PTI) Noting that planning is the most critical tool for achieving any target-oriented goal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said a proper strategy supported by appropriate data analysis is a pre- requisite for the success of a development process.

Patnaik, during an induction programme of 56 senior economic investigators in the Planning & Convergence department, also said that community involvement is essential for a balanced regional growth.

He emphasized that evidence-based and outcome-oriented planning leads to achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and better Human Development Indices (HDI).

These, in turn, will ensure growth with justice and equity, he stated.

The chief minister further said that systematic developmental planning requires involvement of the community and elected representatives who have better knowledge of the local needs and resources.

Such an approach will help address the distortions in the local-level planning and lead to balanced regional growth, he explained.

"Planning is the most critical tool for achieving any target-oriented goal. A proper planning supported by appropriate data analysis and implementation is a pre- requisite for the success of our development process," he pointed out.

Talking about the importance of the Planning & Convergence Department, the CM said it formulates the state's overall development strategies and strives to remove regional disparities through various local area development programmes to make the growth process inclusive.

"All senior economic investigators will be involved in collection, compilation, scrutiny and analysis of data pertaining to local area development schemes. They will also provide support to district planning and monitoring units and assist in the preparation of comprehensive plans and supervision of local area development schemes," he said.

Congratulating the newly inducted officials, the CM said, You are now part of the state's planning process. I believe your talent and energy will be an asset for the state. I expect you to excel in your work and make best use of your knowledge for the development of the state."

