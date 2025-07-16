Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) In a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures, properties of three terrorist handlers operating from Pakistan were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.

The three properties are located in Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahib areas of the central Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Hints at Trade Deal With India Soon; Says US Will Have Access to Indian Market.

The action was carried out in connection with a case registered under various sections of Indian Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

The spokesperson said the properties attached belonged to Manzoor Ahmad Chopan alias Rayees, a resident of Harwani Khansahib (two-storey house), Mohammad Yousuf Malik alias Molvi, a resident of Chewa Budgam (two-storey house along with 5 kanals and 13 marlas of land), and Bilal Ahmad Wani alias Umer, a resident of Nagbal Khag (land measuring 19.5 marlas).

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

These terrorist handlers, operating from Pakistan, have been actively orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years, the spokesperson said.

He said the attachment of their properties is a part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border sponsors.

This decisive move sends a strong message to those involved in anti-national activities that such actions will invite strict legal consequences, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)