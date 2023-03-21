Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Mar 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old property dealer was shot at by a business rival at the tehsil complex here on Tuesday, police said.

The alleged attack took place following an argument between property dealers Dhiraj Kumar and Deepak Kumar.

Deepak allegedly fired multiple shots at Dhiraj and one of the bullets hit him, the police said.

Dhiraj has been admitted to a hospital, they added.

The accused fled after the incident and an investigation is underway, the police said.

