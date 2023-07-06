Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced the launch of a portal for the automatic generation of mutation after land registry.

Khattar said with the launch of the portal, the 'inteqal' (mutation) of any property or land will be done immediately after its registration.

With this, the details about the mutation will also be made available on the portal which can be checked by anyone, said Khattar.

"A time period of 10 days will be given for raising any objection to the mutation," he said after launching the portal here.

If anyone raises any objection within 10 days, the mutation of land will be considered as contested. If no objection is raised, then automatically the mutation will be done, he said.

From now onwards, the mutation will be done on sale, mortgage with possession, family transfer and gift of any land or property.

Khattar said in the year 2019, bringing the process of inteqal (mutation) digitalized was one of the key announcements in the manifesto.

After doing a thorough study, the portal has been launched.

The initiatives we have taken for 'Vayastha se Parivartan' are unmatched and the launch of this portal will be a key step towards ensuring clean and transparent governance," said Khattar.

He said earlier, people had to run from pillar to post to get the mutation done.

He further informed that apart from tehsildars (revenue officials), now sub-divisional magistrates and district revenue officers have also been authorized for the registration of properties in their respective 'tehsils'.

"Soon we will introduce a new system under which the registry of property can be done anywhere in any district," said Khattar.

To a question, Khattar took a dig at the Congress and said that unlike previous governments that used to follow the ritual of “distributing jobs through unethical ways”, the present state government does not distribute jobs as in our time deserving are taking jobs on their own merit.

The CM said the state government has a very fair and transparent system in giving jobs.

Responding to a question regarding making any changes in the terms and conditions related to calling four-time candidates for the common eligibility test (CET) mains exam, Khattar clarified that even the court has said that any terms and conditions fixed before advertising any exam cannot be changed later at any stage.

“At the initial stages of filling the CET examination, only the candidates were aware of this condition four times, now they are being misled by some people and have started opposing this condition,” said Khattar.

On another issue, the CM said the government has decided to withdraw cases registered against scheduled caste community people.

The CM said in the year 2017, an agitation was held in which 54 cases were registered against these people.

"Around 117 were arrested and several were named in the FIRs. We have decided that all these cases will be withdrawn, provided the crime is not heinous," said Khattar.

