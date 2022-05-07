New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) vice chancellor Shiv Sarin on Saturday urged Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to protect doctors, saying their margin of errors needs to be accepted and cases of negligence against them must be dealt with differently.

He was speaking at a book launch function, where CJI Ramana was the guest of honour.

"I would like to put up some pleas before you (CJI) on behalf of all the doctors here. First and foremost, protect the doctors. If there is a case where a lawyer loses, the best of the lawyer who charges Rs 5 crore for one appearance, we guys hardly get Rs 5, there is an appeal but for doctors there is no appeal. They are either this side or that side.

"Therefore, margin of error has to be accepted. So negligence and other such cases must be dealt with differently. Therefore, this is my first request on behalf of everyone to be kind and protect doctors," Dr Sarin said.

He was speaking at the release of 'Atlas of Breast Elastography and Ultrasound Guided Fine Needle Cytology', a book authored by Dr. Col. CS Pant and Dr. Vaneeta Kapur.

He was all praise for the CJI saying that “reading about him (CJI) from newspapers and listening the Saturday talks that he sometimes gives, give me, a common man, a hope, a spark for the respect of the country.... You give every citizen of India an identity...I am Indian because this country has law. This country has a system".

Sarin said that his second request to the CJI is to make organ donation a necessity and thousands of people die because transplant could not happen due to shortage of organs.

"My second request to you if you or your team gets any time is to make organ donation a necessity. It's not easy sir, none of us can take our organs to heaven. They are burnt or buried. But thousands of people die because transplant cannot be done and there is no system to that effect. I would urge you to make and maybe if you permit we can initiate that debate about how organ donation can be made easy and people can donate with comfort," he said.

Giving data, Sarin said that an average of 80 people out of one million donate organs.

"People die as there are no kidneys, no liver and no heart. This is my humble request to take this as a social movement," he said.

Sarin further urged the CJI for timely promotion of doctors. He said there must be a system where if one puts a certain number of years in education, then he or she should get X number of promotions.

"So if you have done six years you will get this and if you have studied for 10 years you will get four promotions. This can be mandated because it is justice. We are not asking you anything other than justice," he said.

