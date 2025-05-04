Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): A protest broke out outside a NEET examination centre in Kalaburagi on Sunday after a candidate was allegedly asked to remove his sacred thread, characteristically worn by Brahmins ("Janeu"), before being allowed to appear for the test.

The incident occurred at the St. Mary's School exam centre, triggering outrage from members of the Brahmin community, who accused the staff of religious insensitivity.

The candidate's father, recounted the events. "The child had gone in for counselling about half an hour ago. What happened was that the child had a sacred thread (called 'Janivaar' or 'Janeu') worn according to our religion, and someone from the staff told him to remove it before entering. The child was crying and told us that he had to remove the thread to be allowed inside. He came outside crying and gave it to me (his father). I was standing outside the gate. I asked to go inside but was not allowed."

The incident drew a sharp reaction from the locals.

Advocate Raghvendra Kulkarni, speaking at the protest, said, "He had come to appear for the NEET exam here at St. Mary's College in Gulbarga. He came here at 1:30 in the morning. When he went inside for the NEET exam, the staff there told him that, as per their rules, students wearing religious threads or symbols (like the Janeu worn by Hindus in rural communities) must remove them to be allowed in for the exam."

He added, "They said if they do not remove them, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Hearing this, the candidate started crying and came outside and inform his father. After that, the staff allowed him inside after he removed the sacred thread. This is an insult to Janeu-wearing Hindus."

Kulkarni blamed the Karnataka government for the incident and said, "The Karnataka government is responsible for this. All Janeu-wearing people and Hindus are boycotting this government. We are requesting that the staff and management involved in this incident be suspended."

He added that the protest outside St. Mary's College had community support and warned of further action.

"A protest is currently taking place in front of St. Mary's College, and society is supporting us. After this protest, we are planning to file an FIR against the staff and management responsible for the removal of the Janeu," he said. (ANI)

