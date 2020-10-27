Chandigarh [India], October 27 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the protesting teachers in Patiala were "maltreated at the behest of those at the helm".

In a statement issued here, party's state youth wing President and MLA Meet Hayer and MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby said that the unemployed BEd and DPE (873) teachers' union leaders, protesting in front of the Moti Mahal residence of the chief minister, were first thrashed by police at the behest of "those at the helm", and then cases were registered against them.

The AAP leaders demanded immediate cancellation of the cases registered against them and sought stringent action against those who misbehaved with the protesting teachers.

Hayer said that the CM had run away from the poll promise to provide ghar-ghar naukri (jobs in every household), adding he had "no moral right to remain in the august chair".

"First the Badal government and now the Amarinder Singh government is targeting the youth of the state, forcing them to protest on roads for jobs; many of them have even crossed the eligibility age."

The AAP leader demanded recruitment of more BEd teachers for social education, Punjabi and Hindi subjects. (ANI)

