New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Protests and candlelight marches were held across multiple cities on Thursday as citizens, students, and political groups condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead.

Students of the Government Degree College for Women in Anantnag marched through the town, condemning the attack.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Indus Waters Treaty Kept at Abeyance, India Informs Pakistan.

A participating student stated, "We strongly condemn this terrible act. We just want to say that terrorism doesn't have a particular religion, and we, as common Kashmiris, stand for peace and will always stand for peace. We strongly condemn what has been done. We are very sorry for this, and this doesn't represent Kashmir. This doesn't represent us."

In Chandigarh, people gathered to protest against the incident, holding placards and calling for justice.

Also Read | Pakistan's Airspace Closure To Impact Flights From India, Fare Hike Likely As Airlines Need To Take Longer Route, Say Industry Experts.

In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a candlelight march was organised to honour the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

In Delhi, members of the Khan Market Trade Association held a similar march, with candles lit in memory of the deceased.

In Bhubaneswar, the BJP Yuva Morcha conducted a protest march condemning the attack.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders and workers held a candle march. BJP MP and state party president VD Sharma also participated.

He said, "Today the whole of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and the country have come out on the streets against terrorism... Not a single terrorist will be spared. Today we are moving forward with the resolution that we will end this type of terrorism from the country..."

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said, "The citizens of Bhopal have come out on the streets with the message that Pakistan's disgusting act will no longer be tolerated... Prime Minister Modi has said that now terror and terrorists will not get any ground... We are all with the army, and today we have come out to demonstrate it. We condemn the way our unarmed tourists have been attacked."

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Thursday conveyed their unanimous support to the government at an all-party meeting over any action it takes in the wake of terror attack in Pahalgam, with officials explaining how "the lapse" took place.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said after the meeting that the government informed about the decisions taken at Cabinet Committee on Security, which was held a day after the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

He said the meeting was briefed by IB and Home Ministry officals on "how the terror incident happened and how lapse occurred".

Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the meeting. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, NCP's Shrikant Shinde, NCP leaders Praful Patel and Shrikant Shinde, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), DMK's Tiruchi Siva, BJD's Sasmit Patra, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Trinmool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, YSCRP leader PV Mithun Reddy (YSRC), BJP's Anil Baluni, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Indian Union Muslim League's Haris Beeran and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were among those present.

On Thursday, a meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, brought together leaders from across the political spectrum to deliberate on the path forward in the wake of the April 22 terror attack that shook the region.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)