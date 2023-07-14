Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) As the stir over the murder of a Dalit girl in Karauli gained heat on Friday, the ruling Congress said the protests are justified only if the government fails to take action on the matter.

The victim, a resident of the Todabhim area, who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and attacked with acid before the murder, was found in a well in Karauli district on Thursday.

Congress state general secretary R C Choudhary said the Opposition was "trying to politicise the matter". He added that the protest is justified only if the government fails to take action on the matter.

"There is a rule of law in Rajasthan. The culprits will soon be arrested and will be punished as per the law,” Choudhary said.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers Friday staged a protest near the IBS Hospital here over the murder incident, demanding strict action against the culprits.

However, the protestors were stopped by the police when they tried to cross the barricades near the hospital and head towards the Vidhan Sabha before the commencement of the assembly session here, Additional SP (South) Bharatlal Meena said.

A few of the workers who sustained minor injuries during the confrontation with the police have been hospitalised, Meena said.

The police said Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed in the area near the Vidhan Sabha.

However, ABVP national secretary Hushyar Meena asserted that the workers will continue their agitation.

Meanwhile, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena and other leaders of his party, along with the victim's family members, have been sitting on a dharna since Thursday night outside the hospital in Karauli where the body has been kept. They are demanding strict action against the culprits and compensation for the victim's family.

The opposition BJP on Friday created uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the girl's murder and demanded a statement from the government.

