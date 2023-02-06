Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that a special provision has been made in the Union Budget for the development of green energy and renewable energy including hydrogen energy which would benefit Uttarakhand.

"A special provision has been made in the Union Budget for the development of green energy and renewable energy including hydrogen energy. For this, the implementation of the proposed scheme will undoubtedly benefit all the Himalayan states including Uttarakhand," said CM Dhami.

Also Read | Bangladesh: At Least 14 Hindu Temples Vandalised By Group of Unidentified Persons in Baliadangi Upazila.

He said that the budget, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been prepared with the concept of overall development of the country.

"The provisions made for various sectors including agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, drinking water will further increase the pace of development of Uttarakhand," he added.

Also Read | All India Muslim Personal Law Board Passes Resolution Against Uniform Civil Code, Calls It ‘Unnecessary’.

Earlier while speaking on the Union Budget, CM Dhami said that India's role has become that of a global leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Union Budget 2023-24 is an important step towards a strong India. This is the budget of Amrit Kaal, the golden age of India," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said.

"Today, when the economies of most countries are faltering, the whole world has high expectations from India. This budget is in this direction," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is going to be especially benefited by the various provisions and schemes made in the budget.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is going to get special benefits from various provisions made in the Union Budget. "The state's share in central taxes has increased. This is an increase of about 25 per cent as compared to last year. Last year the state's share in central taxes was about Rs 9130 crores, which will now be about Rs 11428 crores. The interest-free loan given to the states for 50 years has been extended again for one year. This is an important opportunity for the state," CM Dhami said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)