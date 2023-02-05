Lucknow, February 5: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday passed a resolution at its executive meeting saying that the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was not possible as it would be an 'unnecessary' Act. It added that the Places of Worship Act 1991, should be "maintained and well-implemented" and religious conversion was a matter of "Freedom of religion".

"The executive meeting of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), was held in Navdatul Ulma, Lucknow under the chairmanship of Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi. Issues like Uniform Covil Code, and other matters related to Muslim Personal Law which are in court," AIMPLB stated in a release.

The meeting was attended by Board president Rabey Hasani, vice president Arshad Madani, Board general secretary Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, and many others.

At the meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, many important issues, including the Uniform Civil Code, were discussed. It was said that 'poison of hatred' is being spread in the country, which is very 'harmful'.

"People of different religions and beliefs have lived in the country over the years and have played an equal part in the country's progress. If the brotherhood gets finished, it will be a huge loss for the country. So, we urge the government to work in extinguishing this fire of hatred," the release stated.

Regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), AIMPLB said, "As per the Constitution of the country, every citizen has the freedom to practice his religion, it also includes his personal law. The government should respect religious freedom and implementing UCC would be an unnecessary act. In such a big country, where people follow many religions, such a law is not possible, and nor will it benefit the country."

Another issue that was discussed in the meeting was The Places of Worship Act of 1991. "It was discussed that The Places of Worship Act of 1991 is a law made by the government and passed by the Parliament. So, it is the responsibility of the government to maintain it," the release stated.

On the issue of religious conversion, it said, "Religion is related to one's personal belief. Also, the right to adopt any religion is a fundamental right in our Constitution, and every citizen is free to adopt any religion. But in some states, laws have been brought to deprive the citizens of this right, which is condemnable."

AIPMLA also urged people from the Muslim community to establish as many educational institutions as possible, and work for the protection of culture and civilisation.

