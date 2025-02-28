New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Vijender Gupta, the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, has decided to send the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) report on the Excise Policy to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and demanded a final report within three months.

In a statement, Gupta said Gupta said that the that the CAG's 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' has brought out grave irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Government.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 28: Hazel Keech, Ravindra Jain, David Willey and Sunil Varma - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 28.

"The Report has brought out in detail how the public exchequer incurred huge loss so that private firms could profit illegally at the expense of the Government," he said.

"The Audit was conducted for the period 2017-2021. The CAG has pointed out glaring irregularities before the implementation of the new excise policy like violations in the awarding of licenses, inadequate quality control, weak regulatory functioning and others," he added.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Work To Clear Path To Reach Trapped Workers at SLBC Tunnel (Watch Videos).

Further, the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly said that he has no doubt that the House is of the unanimous view that the matter should be examined and concluded at the earliest so that the guilty are punished

"As per established parliamentary procedure, the Report will be examined in detail by the Public Accounts Committee of the Delhi Assembly, and they should submit their Report within a period of three months. As a first step, I have directed the Assembly Secretariat to immediately forward the Report to the concerned Departments. The para-wise comments and Action Taken Notes of the Excise Department should be submitted within one month positively," Vijender Gupta said.

On Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy.

The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi.

Notably, the Delhi Assembly session has been extended by two days till March 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)