Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): As part of the state-level celebrations of the 77th Republic Day - 2026, a multimedia cultural programme 'Sarhadno Saad - Nutan Vav-Tharad' was organised on the eve of Republic Day at Malupur in the newly formed Vav-Tharad district.

On this occasion Governor stated that this is the first time such a grand and magnificent Republic Day celebration is being held here since Vav-Tharad became a new district, and lauded the entire district for it.

Governor stated that, "During my tenure as Governor of Gujarat, I have witnessed many grand events, but the dignity, politeness, and simplicity displayed by the people here are truly unique and unmatched. The people of this region are exceptionally kind and cultured." Commending the various development works and financial allocations announced by the Chief Minister for the newly formed district, he said that the formation of the new district will further accelerate the region's development," according to an official release.

Appreciating the efforts of Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and the contribution of Banas Dairy, the Governor noted that cooperative initiatives have played a vital role in transforming this desert-like region into a greener landscape. He also urged parents to provide higher education to their children without gender discrimination and to nurture them as value-driven and addiction-free individuals who can bring pride to their families and the nation.

The governor encouraged farmers associated with animal husbandry in the region to adopt 'chemical-free' or natural farming. He stated that embracing natural farming would protect the environment, Mother Earth, and cows, improve public health, and raise groundwater levels. He appealed to citizens to develop Vav-Tharad into a 'model district' for natural farming, the release stated.

The Governor extended wishes for good health and well-being for all by reciting the shloka 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah'.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the first-ever state-level flag hoisting ceremony of the 77th Republic Day is being held today in the newly formed Vav-Tharad district, which is a moment of pride and joy for him.

The enthusiasm, energy, and spirit of patriotism witnessed among the people since morning have made this historic occasion even more memorable. On this auspicious occasion, he conveyed his heartfelt greetings to all on the 77th Republic Day.

Chief Minister recalled that in 1947, India attained freedom from British rule, and subsequently, the Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar guided the nation on the path of democracy and granted citizens the right to celebrate Republic Day. He emphasised that Republic Day symbolises the unwavering faith of 140 crore Indians in democracy, the release further stated.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a resolve has been taken to celebrate the Somnath Swabhiman Parv throughout the year, connecting future generations with India's history, culture, and heritage. Chief Minister stated that with the spirit of 'Nation First,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded the celebration of national festivals beyond a limited framework and initiated the tradition of hosting them across various districts of the state.

Chief Minister said that hosting the first state-level Republic Day celebration in Vav-Tharad district stands as a living example of the commitment to the holistic development of the border region.

Highlighting the strategic importance of a district sharing an international border, the release stated, the Chief Minister recalled the bravery and courage displayed by the local population during the wars of 1965 and 1971, which continues to inspire the nation. On this occasion, he paid tribute to legendary patriots such as Ranchhod Pagi.

The mantra of 'Ease of Living' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is clearly being realised in Vav-Tharad today. CM added that the State Government has accorded top priority to development in sectors such as roads, education, healthcare, and connectivity.

The CM said that Rs 59 crore has been allocated for development works under the Rural Panchayat Department in Vav-Tharad district.

He further stated that farmers of the district have been provided assistance worth Rs 395 crore for crop damage, while a special water development project worth Rs 2,500 crore has been implemented, details of which were shared with the citizens.

The Tharad Municipality has been upgraded to A-Class status, making it eligible for an annual grant of Rs 12 crore. Under the double-engine government, both the pace and scale of development have doubled. Villages like Radha Nesda and Masali have given the district a distinct identity in green energy. CM expressed confidence that Vav-Tharad will emerge as a leading district in solar energy in the coming years, as per the release.

The Government remains committed to strengthening Vav-Tharad district economically, socially, and infrastructurally as the host of Republic Day celebrations. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas,' the Chief Minister urged everyone to work towards achieving a Viksit Vav-Tharad, Viksit Gujarat, and Viksit Bharat through a clear development roadmap.

On this occasion, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary stated that it is a historic moment that, within just three and a half months of the formation of Vav-Tharad district, the Bhoomi Pujan of the Collector's Office and the foundation stone laying and inauguration of development works worth Rs 207 crore have been completed. He noted that through the GIDC initiative, the Chief Minister has transformed a far-sighted vision into reality by enabling local farmers to become entrepreneurs and boosting agricultural exports. He added that the people of the border region will always be grateful to the Chief Minister for gifting them the new Vav-Tharad district.

The Speaker further stated that approval for projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore to supply Narmada water up to local reservoirs will permanently resolve the region's water scarcity and transform the area. Lauding the patriotism of the border population, he expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the State Government for organising the state-level Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

During the event, sixteen distinguished individuals were honoured by the Governor and the Chief Minister of the district for their outstanding contributions in various fields, marking a proud moment for the district.

On this occasion, the booklet Vav-Tharad: A Symbol of Development, Heritage, and Trust was released. District Collector J. S. Prajapati delivered the welcome address and extended greetings to all present.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented a cheque worth Rs 2.50 crore to the District Collector and the District Development Officer for development works.

Furthermore, six completed development works worth Rs 23.23 crore were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid for nineteen new projects worth Rs 184.32 crore, collectively gifting the district development works worth Rs 207 crore.

In the presence of the Governor and the Chief Minister, the programme showcased a vibrant confluence of dance, music, and drama, vividly portraying the rich cultural heritage, folk traditions, and deep-rooted patriotism of the border region of the newly formed Vav-Tharad district.

Presented with modern multimedia elements, the programme proved to be a memorable and inspiring experience for the audience.

The event was attended by Minister of State Swaroopji Thakor, MLAs Keshaji Chauhan, Mavji Desai, and Lavingji Thakor, leader Kirtisinh Vaghela, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Director General of Police KLN Rao, In-charge Secretary M Nagarajan, along with senior officials and citizens, the release concluded. (ANI)

