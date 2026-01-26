New Delhi, January 26: The national capital has been placed on high alert on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, with intensified security checks underway across the Delhi-NCR region. Police personnel conducted thorough vehicle checks at Gurugram, Chilla, Tikri, Singhu, Kapashera, Badarpur, and Dhaula Kuan borders amid heightened security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country donned the tricolour to mark the momentous occasion. In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, government buildings were illuminated with tricolour lights on the occasion of Republic Day. Similarly, the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi was lit up in the colours of the national flag. India Republic Day 2026: Kartavya Path Set to Unveil Unique Mix of 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’, Nation’s Progress, Military Might.

Security Beefed Up Across Delhi in View of Republic Day 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Security beefed up across the national capital in view of Republic Day. Police have put up barricades, vehicles are being checked at various locations. Visuals from near Akshardham Metro Station.#RepublicDay #DelhiPolice (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/DWmpYL6lyq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Security has been beefed up across the national capital in view of Republic Day celebrations. Visuals show vehicles being cheacked near Lajpat Nagar Metro Station. The Delhi Police has put in place elaborate multi-layered security arrangements for the Republic Day… pic.twitter.com/hfumpduWjm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026

In Mumbai, iconic landmarks including the Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building were illuminated in the tricolour to celebrate the day. Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir was also illuminated with the tricolour on the eve of Republic Day. Additionally, heightened security and vigilance by the Indian Army were observed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district ahead of the celebrations. India Republic Day 2026: When Will the Parade Start? Who Will Unfurl the National Flag? All You Need To Know.

Security forces also conducted vehicle checks at several locations across Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Republic Day. Speaking with ANI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JSK) Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, said the ongoing safety measures are being taken. He said that checks are being conducted, patrolling is ongoing, infiltration routes are being monitored, and border checking is underway. He added that the safety of the people is being prioritised and efforts are being made to boost the soldiers' morale. He also emphasised the support from various other security forces

He said, "All our international border IBs, BSF, SOG, and border police forces are conducting checks at checkpoints. Vehicles are being checked, and patrolling is ongoing. In all areas where infiltration routes are being monitored, VDG (Village Defence Guards ) is supporting us. Similarly, checks are being conducted on this national highway, which connects Punjab and J&K. Our soldiers are on the ground, despite the cold weather, working to ensure the safety of the people."

"Checking is also taking place at higher altitudes... the army, police, and CRPF are ensuring the safety of the Republic Day function. Everyone's safety is being prioritised. The work is ongoing, and we have also checked the border. We are engaging with the public and the VDG. Additionally, we are meeting with our soldiers to boost their morale," he added.

