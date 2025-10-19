Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI): Authorities in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu have barred access to Coimbatore 'Courtallam waterfall' in view of the continuous heavy rains in the Western Ghats

Due to the orange alert issued for Coimbatore district and the continuous heavy rains in the Western Ghats and the flooding at the Coimbatore Courtallam waterfall, the public has been denied permission to bathe in view of public safety, a press release said.

Also Read | RSS Gets Nod From Karnataka High Court for Centenary March in Chittapur Town on November 2.

Forest Warden of Poluvampatti said, Since it is the festive season, we would like to inform you that, only for the public to see, a walk from the old parking lot to the iron bridge has been allowed."

Meanwhile, Heavy rain lashed parts of Tamil Nadu including Nagapattinam and capital city Chennai on Sunday.However, visuals from Thoothukudi showed vegetable and fruit market operating despite heavy showers in the area.

Also Read | RSS Moves Karnataka High Court After State Government Denies Permission for Centenary March in Chittapur.

IMD has forecast 'light to moderate' rain in the city till October 22.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains to continue across the entire coastal area in Tamil Nadu from tomorrow.

The MeT department said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram and Chengalpattu districts & Puducherry and Karaikal area.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai forecasting "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm accompanied by lightning."

Due to heavy rain Train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) were also cancelled on Sunday following multiple landslides in the region. According to Southern Railway, "earth slips" occurred at several locations along the route, with boulders, mud, and fallen trees blocking the track between Kallar and Coonoor, disrupting train movement.

As a result, the train services were cancelled for October 19."Train No. 56136 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam. Train No. 56137 Udagamandalam - Mettupalayam. Train No. 06171 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam Special Train," a statement issued by Salem Division of Southern Railway read.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and may move west-northwestward and gradually intensify. The system is expected to strengthen further into a deep depression, authorities said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)