New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The number of publications registered with the Press Registrar General of India has increased from 1.05 lakh in 2014-15 to 1.55 lakh in 2024-25, Union Minister L Murugan said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Murugan said India has a vibrant press and media ecosystem, which has witnessed growth in recent years.

He said the number of private satellite TV Channels have also increased from 821 in 2014-15 to 908 in 2024-25.

"As of today, 92 private channels and 50 Doordarshan Channels are available on DD Free Dish. Both private and DD channels operate in various regional languages, ensuring wider audience reach across the country," Murugan said.

In reply to a separate question, Murugan said the government has undertaken measures for the modernisation and expansion of Akashvani and Doordarshan Kendras (DDK) across all the states.

The Kendras are being upgraded under the Central Sector Scheme, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND). This includes major upgrades throughout the country, including Bihar, to strengthen public broadcasting, he said.

"The scheme has been approved with a total outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore for the period 2021-26," the minister said.

