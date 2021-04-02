Puducherry, Apr 2 (PTI) Puducherry reported 213 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while one more patient succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 684, a top Health department official said on Friday.

A 60-year old woman died at the government general hospital in Karaikal, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The woman had complaints of diabetes and bronchitis as well as covid pneumonia and acute respiratory disorder, he added.

The Director said the 213 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,596 people during the last 24 hours in taking the overall tally to 41,941.

While the Puducherry region accounted for 143 fresh cases, Karaikal reported 53, Yanam (13) and Mahe (4).

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.63 per cent and 94.98 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said that 6.76 lakh samples have been tested so far and of them 6.24 lakh were found to be negative.

He said as many as 82 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours from healthcare facilities.

Mohan Kumar said there were 1,420 active cases in the union territory (334 in hospitals and 1086 home quarantined).

As many as 39,837 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

He said that 27,461 health workers and 13,676 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

The second phase of vaccination of senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities against Covid 19 which began on March 1 had so far benefitted 33,183 people inthe Union Territory.PTI Cor SS

