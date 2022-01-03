Puducherry, Jan 3 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday kickstarted vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years against coronavirus at a school here.

The initiative was started at the Thillayadi Valliammai Government High School in Kadirkamam.

Vaccination would be done in all primary health centres and government hospitals.

Official sources said that the drive launched to cover students in the age group of 15 to 18 years and was aimed at covering 83,000 people in the union territory.

Arrangements were made to carry out the vaccination at all hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital.

Some of the beneficiaries of the special drive pointed out that the vaccination of children was "a step in right direction as nothing should be left to chance."

The Chief Minister said that the drive was to ensure that the students took the vaccine to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Local legislator K S P Ramesh, Director of Health G Sriramulu, Nodal Officer J Ramesh, school staff and paramedical staff of the Health Department were among those present.

