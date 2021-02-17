Puducherry [India], February 17 (ANI): Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday hailed the ouster of Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi and termed it as the "victory" of the people of the Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, Narayanasamy said Bedi was removed due to pressure from the Congress, which was vehemently protesting against her for "hampering" the growth of Puducherry.

"We have been battling against Kiran Bedi for the last two years. We wanted her to be removed for unconstitutional behaviour, interfering in the day-to-day activities of the administration, ignoring the elected government and not following rules and procedures. We launched several agitations against her. We also organised signature campaigns for her removal," Narayanasamy said.

The Chief Minister accused Bedi of blocking the welfare schemes in the Union Territory.

"Due to pressure from us, the Government of India has removed Bedi. This is a great victory for the people of Puducherry. She blocked the welfare schemes. However, the rights of the Puducherry people have been saved today. Now, Puducherry will teach a lesson to BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress workers celebrated the removal of Bedi as Puducherry LG by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

Bedi has been removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been directed to discharge functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment is made, the statement said.

Earlier, Congress MLA from Kamaraj Nagar constituency, A John Kumar had resigned from his post, citing "dissatisfaction with the Congress government."

This comes ahead of the Puducherry Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

