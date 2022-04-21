Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) Baseer Choudhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's militancy-hit Pulwama district, has received the coveted Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration for his outstanding contribution in civil services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the prestigious award Thursday on civil servants selected through an extensive process.

Also Read | Air Courier Service for Central Armed Police Forces, IB, NDRF Resuming from April 23.

The award was conferred during the 15th Civil Services Day celebrations organised at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Baseer was given the highest civil services award for record achievement under his initiative aimed at inclusive development through priority sector lending as Deputy Commissioner of Kargil over a period of two years. The district witnessed a turnaround through the involvement of public sector banks and effective public outreach.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 7th Edition of Raisina Dialogue on April 25.

The prestigious award carries a citation, a trophy and Rs 10 lakh in cash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)