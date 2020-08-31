Pune, Aug 30 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,856 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 1,68,381, a health official said on Sunday.

With 73 deaths, the toll rose to 4,061 in the district.

"Of the 3,856 cases, the highest 1,658 were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 94,497 patients. The count of infections in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Cantonment Board and other rural areas reached 48,773 and 25,147, respectively," the official said.

A total of 1,502 patients were discharged in the day, he added.

