Pune, Sep 1 (PTI) Pune district reported 3,433 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,73,747 on Tuesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 4,183 with 56 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,419 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the infection, the official said.

"Of the 3,433 cases, 1,695 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the count rose to 97,068. With 966 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally rose to 50,296," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 26,383, the official added.

