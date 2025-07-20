Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Sunday that Pune is set to host the prestigious Grand Tour 2026 event, which is expected to draw participation from international athletes from 40 to 50 countries.

Speaking after a high-level meeting with senior district administrative and police officials, Pawar said preparations for the event are already underway.

"The Grand Tour 2026 is likely to take place in January, though the final dates are yet to be confirmed. This will be a significant international event aimed at promoting environmental awareness in Pune while also boosting tourism in the region," Ajit Pawar told reporters.

Officials discussed detailed planning, infrastructure readiness, security arrangements, and inter-departmental coordination needed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The DCM emphasised the importance of Pune showcasing itself as a world-class destination through this initiative.

Apart from the Grand Tour, Ajit Pawar also reviewed civic issues in the Hinjewadi IT Park area, a major tech hub in the city. Referring to his recent visit last Sunday, he said, "I personally inspected the situation and gave directions to address ongoing problems such as unauthorised constructions and illegal encroachments. Action is already underway, and I reviewed the progress in today's meeting."

Ajit Pawar also reacted to an FIR filed by Mumbai police against NCP SP MLA after an altercation with a police official in the police station.

Ajit Pawar said, " Regarding the case filed against Rohit Pawar, I have no information about it. After the Assembly session ended, I went straight to Baramati and was then caught up in various meetings and work commitments. I haven't seen any news, but since you're informing me, I'll take it as true and say this: whether a person belongs to any political party or is an elected representative, they must act in accordance with the Constitution."

"As public representatives, we should uphold the values of Maharashtra's rich political culture, as guided by Yashwantrao Chavan. Because even if one elected representative does something wrong, the questions are raised on all of us," he added. (ANI)

