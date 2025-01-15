Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday celebrated its 77th Army Day with military splendour and solemnity at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre Parade Ground in Pune, Maharashtra.

According to a release, this marks the third occasion that the Army Day Parade was held outside Delhi, following the decision to bring this prestigious event to other parts of the country. For the Southern Command, this is the second time the parade has been hosted under its aegis, the first being in Bangalore in 2023.

The parade commenced with a Wreath Laying ceremony at the Command War Memorial, where General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), paid tribute to the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

General Upendra Dwivedi, as the Reviewing Officer, took the salute during the spectacular parade, which was commanded by Major General Anurag Vij, the General Officer Commanding, Dhakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area.

The 77th Army Day Parade was marked by the presentation of 52 prestigious awards. Among the highlights were 15 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including 8 posthumous awards, and 37 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Unit Appreciations, which recognised the outstanding efforts of units across the command. These accolades honoured the courage, dedication and exemplary service of personnel who continue to serve the nation with distinction.

In his address to the troops, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS extended his heartfelt greetings to all ranks of the Indian Army, their families, veterans, war widows and civil defence personnel. He paid tributes to those brave souls who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation's defence and assured their families that their well-being remains a priority.

General Dwivedi highlighted that this year, the Army Day Parade in Pune holds significant historical value, symbolising the rich military heritage of the region. He expressed pride in the dedication of soldiers who continue to serve with commitment, whether in securing borders, performing disaster relief, or maintaining peace in challenging environments.

He assured that the army remains fully prepared for any situation on the Northern and Western borders, with ongoing improvements in critical infrastructure.

General Dwivedi also emphasised that in internal security, the forces continue to bring stability across India, contributing to a safer and stronger nation. He mentioned that as India moves towards becoming a 'Developed India', the role of the Indian Army remains pivotal.

The COAS also presented the Veterans Achievers Award to several distinguished individuals, including Colonel (Dr) and Ratan Kumar Mukherjee, Lieutenant Colonel and Monish Ahuja and Havaldar and Bajrang Nimbakkar. This recognition celebrated their significant contributions to society after retirement, honouring their continued service in various fields such as education, entrepreneurship and social work.

The parade featured an impressive march-past with eight distinguished marching contingents, representing various Regimental Centers, including the Maratha Regimental Centre, Belgaum, Artillery Centre Nashik, Army Ordnance Regimental Centre, Secunderabad, Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre, Ahilya Nagar, Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, the BEG Centre, Khadki and the mounted Army Service Corps Horse Contingent.

In a remarkable first, two special contingents participated in the parade: the Women Agniveer Contingent from the Corps of Military Police, symbolising the increasing role of women in the Indian Army, and the Girl's NCC Contingent from Maharashtra Directorate.

These contingents reflected the progress and inclusivity of the Indian Armed Forces. A fly-past by Sukhoi aircraft and Army helicopters further enhanced the grandeur of the parade.

The parade also honoured Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees, including Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC, Sub Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC and Colonel DSreeram Kumar (Ashok Chakra), who attended the event as distinguished guests.

A highlight of the Army Day Parade was the performance by the Joint Armed Forces Military Band, conducted by Sub Major Prakash Chand Joshi. The band included teams from various regimental centers, including the Madras Regiment, Bombay Engineer Group, The Guards Regiment Centre, Army Service Corps, Corps of Military Police and the PARA Regimental Centre.

For the first time, the Nepal Army Band also participated in the parade, symbolising the synergy and deep cultural bonds between the Indian and Nepali army. Their performance added a unique touch to the event, highlighting the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The 77th Army Day Parade also witnessed an impressive array of vehicle mounted contingents, equipment and cutting-edge technologies, showcasing the Indian Army's advancements and preparedness for modern warfare. These formations presented a rare opportunity for the public to witness the advanced weaponry and military technology that empowers the Indian Army in safeguarding the nation.

Among the highlighted equipment were the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, the BMP-2 Sarath infantry combat vehicleand the formidable T-90 tanks, symbolising the strength and versatility of the Indian Army.

Notably, the parade featured a range of innovations, including the Robotic Mule, a quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security, and the Swathi Weapon Locating Radar, which enhances the Army's ability to track hostile artillery and ensure precise counter fire.

The Sarvatra Bridging System, an indigenous rapid-deployment assault bridge, and the Multi-Barrel Rocket System also made a notable appearance, emphasising the Army's capability to respond swiftly and efficiently in diverse combat scenarios.

Another ground-breaking highlight was the ATOR N1200 - All-Terrain Vehicle, an amphibious vehicle capable of seamlessly operating across swamps, snow, and water bodies and the Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (VMIMS), designed for quick deployment and precise targeting, focussing on agility and accuracy in modern combat. In line with its forward-looking approach, the parade also featured Drone Jammer Systems to counter UAV threats and Mobile Communication Nodes to ensure seamless communication in remote and difficult terrains.

The parade further included inspiring tableaus that reflected the Indian Army's commitment to technology absorption and nation-building.

One such tableau highlighted the Indian Army's Mission Olympics initiative, which nurtures athletic talent among soldiers and prepares them for international competitions. 'Role of Veterans in Nation-Building tableau celebrated Veterans' efforts in entrepreneurship, mentorship and social service.

A third tableau showcased the Army's initiatives toward Net Zero Carbon Emissions, emphasising its commitment to climate resilience and sustainable operations in sensitive ecological regions. (ANI)

