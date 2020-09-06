Pune, Sep 6 (PTI) One person died and four were injured in Balewadi area in Pune on Sunday afternoon after a car driven by a retired police official allegedly in an inebriated condition hit them, an official said.

Sanjay Nikam (58) has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and Chatushringi police is probing the case, he said.

"Nikam, who was drunk, first hit a bike and then went on to hit other vehicles. One person died, four were injured, one of them grievously," said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, zone (III).

