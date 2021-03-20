Pune, Mar 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 5,065 on Saturday to reach 4,64,070, while the day also saw 27 deaths and 1,094 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district now stands at 9,537, he said.

"Pune city accounted for 3,111 of the new cases, and now has a caseload of 2,32,494. Pimpri Chinchwad's tally rose by 1,431 to touch 1,20,949. The number of COVID-19 cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune cantonment areas increased to 1,10,627," he added.

