India News | Pune: Women Dead, Man Injured After Truck Hits Scooter at Gangadham Chowk

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], June 12 (ANI): A 29-year-old woman lost her life and her father-in-law sustained injuries after a truck rammed into their scooter at Gangadham Chowk in Pune, police said.

Providing details of the incident, a police official said, "The accident occurred around 11:15 AM when a truck bearing registration number MH 14 AS 8852 collided with a scooter from behind as the two-wheeler was moving ahead after the traffic signal turned green."

Also Read | Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: 3 Major Changes Passengers Must Know for Train Ticket Bookings During Tatkal Hours.

Jagdish Pannalal Soni (61) was riding the scooter with his daughter-in-law, Dipali Yuvraj Soni (29), as a pillion.

"The truck struck the scooter from the rear and side. Dipali Soni died on the spot. Jagdish Soni was taken to Spiral Hospital, and his condition is stable," the official added.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor Was Like Kids Playing Video Game on Computer': Maharashtra Congress Leader Nana Patole Sparks Row With Remarks on India's Response to Pahalgam Attack (Video).

He added, "The truck has been seized, and the driver, identified as Shaukat Ali Papalal Kulkundi (51), a resident of Bhavani Peth, Pune, has been taken into custody. His medical examination is underway."

"A case is being registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, corresponding to IPC Section 304. Further investigation is ongoing," the officer said.

In another incident that took place on June 1, twelve people were injured when a tourist cab lost control and rammed into a group of bystanders near Bhave School in the Sadashiv Peth area.

Several of the injured had been students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams. The accident had occurred around 7 PM near a tea shop, according to the police.

"Initial investigations indicated that the driver, Jairam Mule, 27, a resident of Bibwewadi, may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident," said Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1.

A co-passenger had also been present in the vehicle at the time. Both the driver and the vehicle owner had been taken into custody. An FIR was registered at Vishrambaug Police Station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)