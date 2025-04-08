Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit chief Aman Arora on Tuesday hit back at the BJP, alleging that the opposition party was "politicising" the grenade blast incident at party leader Manoranjan Kalia and said police cracked the case within 12 hours.

Unidentified persons hurled a grenade at Punjab BJP leader Kalia's Jalandhar home early Tuesday, shattering glass panes and damaging vehicles, police said, pinning the blame on an alleged conspiracy by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to create communal tension in the state. No one was injured in the blast, the police said.

Kalia was at home near Shastri Market in Jalandhar when the explosion took place around 1 am. The blast damaged an aluminum partition, shattered glass windows of the BJP leader's home, his SUV and a motorcycle in the courtyard.

Later, the police arrested two persons in connection with the grenade blast incident and said it was the conspiracy of Pakistan's spy agency ISI to create communal tension in Punjab.

The opposition parties in Punjab slammed the AAP government over the hand grenade blast, saying it is a "chilling reminder" of the "complete collapse" of law and order and demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation on moral grounds.

They also alleged the Punjab government of trying to wash its hands off its "incompetency, culpability and dereliction of duty".

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said 14 explosion incidents have taken place in the past few months and raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

"I hold the CM and the DGP personally accountable. How could they allow this to happen?" he asked and alleged that both should resign.

Punjab AAP chief and cabinet minister Arora said the allegations levelled by Jakhar against the state government and the police were "baseless". He condemned the Punjab BJP chief's remarks, terming them "irresponsible and politically motivated".

Arora said swift action was taken by the Punjab Police in investigating the blast incident.

"Within 12 hours of the attack, the police identified and arrested two culprits and initial investigation revealed that the attack was the mastermind of Zeeshan Akhtar (an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi). This exemplary action by the Punjab Police underlines their professionalism and commitment to ensuring Punjab's safety and security," said Arora.

He accused Jakhar of attempting to defame the state government and its law enforcement agencies by alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state.

"It is shameful that instead of appreciating the quick and efficient police action, Jakhar chose to indulge in baseless propaganda for petty political gains," Arora said.

He alleged that the BJP government has "deliberately" kept gangster Bishnoi in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail, where he "continues to operate his criminal network with impunity".

"Despite being under the direct supervision of the BJP-led central government, Bishnoi has been allowed to freely issue threats and orchestrate crimes, raising serious questions about the BJP's intent and accountability," alleged Arora.

"If the BJP leaders claim to care about Punjab's safety, why is a dangerous criminal like Bishnoi being protected in Gujarat instead of being subjected to strict measures under the law," he said.

Arora accused the BJP of "shielding criminals for political advantage while tarnishing Punjab's image with baseless allegations".

Targeting the previous governments, Arora cited the assassination of RSS leaders Ravinder Gosai and Jagdish Gagneja, the murder of two Dera Sacha Sauda followers Satpal and his son Ramesh, the attack on RSS volunteer Naresh Kumar and said both the Akali-BJP and Congress governments had failed miserably to provide justice in these cases.

Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat assured that the Punjab government will ensure strict punishment for all culprits involved in the incident.

Bhagat also linked the blast incident to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan. He alleged that such attacks in Punjab are being orchestrated by Bishnoi, "who is being provided facilities by the BJP government at the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat."

