Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit on Monday announced the appointment of youth wing in-charges and women wing in-charges for 10 zones and 35 districts in the state.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora said these appointments will further strengthen the party's organisational structure in the state.

"It will help the party prepare robustly for the 2027 Assembly elections, where AAP is confident of achieving another record-breaking majority," claimed Arora in a statement on Monday evening.

The newly announced women's team comprises two PhD holders, 13 postgraduates, and 12 businesswomen, along with women from various walks of life, teachers, social workers to entrepreneurs and homemakers, said the statement.

This diversity reflects AAP's commitment to giving capable women from all sections of society a platform to lead and contribute meaningfully to politics and public service, it further said.

Arora emphasised that the AAP is the only party that truly provides opportunities to youth and women to actively participate in politics and contribute to the development of Punjab.

"AAP firmly believes in empowering the youth and women. These appointments will infuse new energy into our organisation and ensure better public connect on the ground," said Arora.

He further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the AAP is working with full dedication to fulfil its promises to the people of Punjab, and the party's organisational expansion reflects its commitment to inclusive politics and grassroots strengthening.

