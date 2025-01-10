Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Kundan Gogia, a municipal councillor from Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was unanimously elected as the new mayor of the Patiala Municipal Corporation on Friday

Harinder Kohli was elected as the senior deputy mayor, while Jagdeep Jagga was elected as the deputy mayor.

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Indian Diaspora To Contribute Towards Viksit Bharat 2047 Mission (See Pics and Video).

In the civic polls last month, AAP secured victory in Patiala winning 43 out of 53 wards.

AAP's Punjab unit president Aman Arora, along with cabinet ministers Dr Balbir Singh, Barinder Goyal, MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and municipal councillors, congratulated the newly elected office bearers.

Also Read | What Is a Rental Scam? Here's How Fraudsters in Bengaluru Target Renters With Fake Property Deals.

Addressing the media in Patiala, Arora described the day as historic for the city, emphasising the party's commitment to development under the leadership of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Arora said all three office-bearers were elected unanimously, reflecting the unity and dedication of AAP's councillors toward delivering transparent and effective governance.

"When a dedicated volunteer like Kundan Gogia is entrusted with the leadership of a city like Patiala, it shows the faith AAP has in its grassroots members," said Arora.

Arora added that the new team will focus on delivering the party's promises of good governance and people-centric development.

"The responsibility of Patiala's development is now in trusted hands. I am confident that under Mayor Kundan Gogia's leadership, Patiala will witness unprecedented growth and progress," he said.

Arora reiterated the party's commitment to fulfilling the five "guarantees" outlined in its manifesto for Patiala -- ensuring round-the-clock access to clean drinking water, reducing pollution, improving public transport, developing state-of-the-art parking facilities, implementing modern waste management solutions and revamping urban infrastructure and roads.

Arora concluded, "The AAP believes in working together for the people, unlike other political parties that focus on infighting. We will take everyone along, including councillors from other parties, to ensure the holistic development of Patiala." PTI CHS

--

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)