Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], August 9 (ANI): AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, launched the 'Baaj Akh'- Anti Drone System (ADS) on Saturday, asserting that the state government is committed to stopping cross-border drug abuse in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said that if any drone enters Punjab from Pakistan, it will be destroyed by the newly installed system.

"Today, the Punjab government and the Punjab police have implemented an anti-drone system. With this, if any drone enters Punjab from Pakistan, our anti-drone system will see it and destroy it right there. It will not be able to deliver drugs. Today, three anti-drone systems are being implemented. Six more will arrive in a few days, and if needed, we will purchase additional units. Our government is committed to stopping drug abuse in Punjab....," Kejriwal said.

Later, interacting with the media, the National Convener of AAP said that another glorious chapter has been added to the crusade against drugs.

He said that previous regimes hobnobbed with the drug smugglers, due to which this curse flexed its muscles in the state. However, Arvind Kejriwal said that now a massive crackdown has been launched against drugs, and big fish involved in this trade have been put behind bars.

Kejriwal said that three ADS have been launched and six others will be launched very soon to make Punjab free from this scourge. Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government has strictly implemented a zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bhagwant Mann said, "This was very much needed. We are going to become the first state in the country to have an Anti-Drone system in place. We share a 532-km border with Pakistan. Punjab Police will now have technology that will help them keep an eye on activities (along the border), to keep the 532-km border safe from drugs and illegal weapons. This is a huge step by the Punjab Government."

The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs 51.4 crore is being spent on these units. He said that although our country's armed forces and BSF have already been using such systems, Punjab is the first state in the country to deploy anti-drone systems at the international border.

He said that the anti-drone system will give a strong response to drug smugglers from across the border, adding that anti-national elements always use technology for anti-social activities. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the enemies of the country have turned drones into weapons to destroy Punjab's youth, and drones are being used for drug smuggling from across the border.

Extending congratulations to the security forces, the Chief Minister lauded them for working tirelessly to stop this cross-border drug trafficking. He said that in 2024, a total of 283 drones loaded with heroin, weapons, and ammunition were seized, adding that in 2025, so far, 137 drones have already been recovered. The Punjab CM said that the anti-drone system will be deployed along the border from Pathankot to Fazilka as a Second Line of defence.

The Chief Minister said that with this, any drone entering the state through the border can be immediately neutralised. He said that the Second Line of Defence refers to the deployment of the Punjab Police in the border districts, who work behind the BSF stationed at the international border. CM Mann said that the anti-drone systems will assist the security forces in combating the smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The Chief Minister said that these systems will be deployed at those specific border points where high drone activity has been observed. He stated that previously, Punjab Police lacked a system to neutralise drones, but now they have become capable. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the anti-drone system is equipped to accurately detect the drone's position and its ground control stations.

SSP Deepak Pareek said, "Baaz Ankh' Anti-Drone systems have been launched within the Punjab Police. Electronics Corporation of India Limited has built these systems. Nine of their Anti-Drone systems have been approved in Punjab Police, three of these are portable systems and have been launched by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. These systems have the capabilities of drone detection and jamming..."(ANI)

