Dera Bassi (Punjab) [India], June 28 (ANI): A police Sub Inspector shot a youth in the thigh after a scuffle broke out between them on Monday evening in Punjab's Dera Bassi.

"Till now we have not received any written complaint about the incident. But still, we have suspended the SI and action will be taken after receiving the complaint," said Vivek Sheel Soni, Mohali SSP.

Also Read | FTX Crypto Exchange Not in Active Talks To Acquire Trading App Robinhood: Report.

"We were standing on Hebatpur road when a police party arrived and misbehaved with us. They wanted to check my wife's bag. They were drunk and they fired upon my brother," Akshay, the victim's brother claimed.

A policeman present at the place of the incident said that the youth fought with them and also tried to 'rip' his uniform.

Also Read | Motorola Moto G42 India Launch Tipped for July 4, 2022.

"We were patrolling when we saw a couple standing near the road. We asked them where they had come from. They started fighting with us and a Sub Inspector fired upon them. They also tried to rip my uniform," said a policeman.

The injured youth was initially taken to the Derabassi Civil Hospital and later shifted to Chandigarh Sector 32 Government Hospital where he is undergoing treatment now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)