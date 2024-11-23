New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha termed the Punjab Assembly by-poll results, in which his party won three out of four seats "very encouraging", pointing out that AAP has never won these seats before.

"The results of Punjab Assembly by-poll are very encouraging. I congratulate the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party unit in Punjab and today the work of Bhagwant Mann's government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal has been approved," Chadha told ANI.

"The 3 seats that we have won today out of 4 are the ones that Aam Aadmi Party has never won in the history of Punjab politics till date. When the Punjab Assembly elections were held in 2022, there was a wave of Aam Aadmi Party, there was a tsunami, even in that tsunami, these 3 seats could not be won. But in this poll, we have won these 3 seats," he added.

In Punjab, AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, Ishank Kumar, and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon won the assembly by-polls in Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Gidderbaha, respectively. Meanwhile, in Barnala, Congress's Kuldeep Singh Dhillon won.

Chadha also congratulated the Mahayuti alliance for its victory in the Maharashtra Assembly election.

"Today's results have brought both happiness and sadness for the INDIA alliance. There is no doubt in Maharashtra that the INDIA alliance has lost and the Eknath Shinde government has got a big victory. I congratulate them. In Jharkhand, people have rejected negative politics, politics of revenge. The INDIA alliance has won with a huge majority, so I congratulate the people of Jharkhand," he said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly polls and is poised for a landslide mandate with JMM-led alliance slated to return to power in Jharkhand; with the ruling parties also performing well in the bypolls to 48 seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 seats.

In Maharashtra, the BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum.

While the BJP has won or is ahead in 133 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 56 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In Jharkhand, the ruling JMM led the ruling coalition to a convincing victory. The JMM has won or is leading on 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats - Congress 16, RJD on 4 and CPI(ML) two. BJP is ahead or has won 21 seats. Polling was held for 81 seats in Jharkhand. This is the first time since the creation of the state that an alliance has won polls after five years in power. (ANI)

