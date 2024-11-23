Mumbai, November 23: A total of 10 Muslim candidates tasted victory after the Maharashtra assembly election results were declared on Saturday, November 23. While the Muslim representation in the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will remain same as it was in 2019, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's tally dropped from 2 to 1. Notably, Muslims form around 12 per cent of Maharashtra's estimated 125 million population.

Of the 10 winning candidates from the Muslim community, 3 belong to the Congress, 2 each to the Samajwadi Party and the NCP, and 1 each to the Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT). Mufti Mohammed Ismail is the lone candidate from the AIMIM who got elected from the Malegaon Central assembly constituency by a small margin of 162 votes. In 2019, two AIMIM candidates had won the election, including Mufti Ismai. Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2024: Swara Bhasker’s Husband Fahad Ahmad Alleges EVM Malpractice After Facing Defeat, Says ‘ECI I Am Coming After You’.

Congress candidates Amin Patel (Mumbadevi), Aslam Shaikh (Malad West) and Sajid Khan Pathan (Akola West) won the election. Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi was elected again from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency. His party's Rais Shaikh won the election from Bhiwandi East. NCP candidates Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, and Hasan Mushrif were elected from Anushakti Nagar and Kagal, respectively.

Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Haroon Khan pulled off a surprise win in Versova over Bharati Lavekar, who was the BJP's sitting MLA for 10 years. Abdul Sattar, who is a candidate of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, won the election from Sillod for the fourth consecutive term. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Ajaz Khan Trolled For Getting Less Votes Than NOTA in Versova Assembly Polls.

While the total number of Muslim MLAs in the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly remains the same it was in 2019, there has been a gradual decline in the number of Muslim legislators over the years. A total of 12 Muslims were elected in 1999. This tally dropped to 11 in 2004. In 2009, the number of Muslims MLAs fell further to 10. Just 9 Muslims were elected in 2014. The tally marginally rose to 10 in 2019.

