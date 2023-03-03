Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly Friday paid tributes to parliamentarian Santokh Singh Chaudhary, former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and other leaders who passed away since the last session.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led the House in remembering the departed souls on the first day of the budget session.

The House paid its respects to Lok Sabha member Santokh Singh Chaurdhary, former ministers Ranjit Singh Bramhpura, Naresh Thakur and Babu Ram Chawla, former MLA Malkiat Singh, freedom fighter Pritam Singh and journalist N S Parwana.

After the obituary references, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan moved a resolution conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families. The resolution was adopted unanimously.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the departed leaders.

