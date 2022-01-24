Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 24 (ANI): After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab for the upcoming state Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 77.76 crores for violation of the code so far, said Chief Electoral Officer on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab S Karuna Raju said that the surveillance teams have seized 12.78 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 5.63 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 56.76 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 14.31 crore, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Interact With Over 5 Lakh Gujarat BJP Cadres at 11 AM Tomorrow.

The CEO revealed that as many as 1,146 vulnerable hamlets and 2,574 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble. Out of these persons, preventive action had already been initiated against 1,440 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He also informed that from a security point of view 299 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the CrPC act.

Raju said informed that as many as 2,373 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 169 cases is under process. As many as 9,797 nakas are operational across the State.

Also Read | National Girl Child Day 2022: 46% of Girls Under 15 Anaemic in India, Says Report.

The CEO said that as per the directions of the Election Commission, of the total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, 3,70,617 weapons have been deposited till date. Whereas, 41 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)