Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) The Punjab BJP on Saturday announced former MP and senior party leader Avinash Rai Khanna as the party in-charge for the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

The party also appointed former union minister Vijay Sampla as the co-incharge, according to a statement.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon accidentally got fired.

The schedule for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

