India News | Punjab BJP General Secy Anil Karin Condemns Murder of Police Personnel in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh [India], April 10 (ANI): Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Karin on Thursday condemned the murder of a police personnel in the village of Kot Mohammad Khan.

Questioning the law and order in Punjab, Karin alleged that the accused was a close aid of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sarpanch.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "BJP condemns the murder of the police personnel in the village of Kot Mohammad Khan. Where is the law and order of Punjab? Let alone the common man, even the police personnel are not safe. When police reach the scene of the conflict after receiving a complaint, one policeman's arm is broken, and the other policeman is shot dead. The accused is a close aid of the AAP Sarpanch... What are Bhagwant Mann and Punjab DGP doing about this?"

On the night of April 9, a sub-inspector, Charanjit Singh, was shot dead while on duty in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

The tragic incident occurred during an attempt by police to break up a fight between two groups in the village of Kot Mohammad Khan, as per the police.

The Goindwal Sahib police station team was informed about a violent clash between two groups in the village. As the police arrived at the scene to intervene, they were attacked by the groups involved. During the altercation, Head Constable Harvinder Singh was injured after a brick hit his arm. Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh was shot and killed during the incident.

Following the attack, an FIR was registered at the Goindwal Sahib police station. Over 20 people were rounded up by the police, and the investigation into the case is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, "Last night, we received information about a fight between two groups in Kot Mohammad Khan. While trying to stop the fight between the two groups, the police party was also attacked. One of our head constables got injured, and Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh was shot dead. More than 20 people were accused of the crime. Strictest action is being taken.

The SSP assured that strict action would be taken against all those involved, and the police are continuing to investigate the case.

Further information on the case is still awaited. (ANI)

