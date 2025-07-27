Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 27 (ANI): On credible inputs of its intelligence wing, the Border Security Force troops apprehended four people and recovered pistols, heroin and pistol parts in multiple operations along the Punjab border.

On Saturday morning, subsequent to observation of a drone movement near village Bachiwind in Amritsar, the alert BSF troops apprehended one smuggler hiding in a brick field and seized one pistol with two magazines and 10 live rounds from his possession, according to a release issued by the BSF.

The apprehended smuggler belongs to the village of Gandhiwind, and the recovered articles seem to have been dropped by a drone.

Acting on a credible input, BSF troops on Saturday nabbed three drug peddlers from a farming field adjacent to the village of Naubheram in the Ferozepur district. Further, on their disclosure, one packet of suspected heroin (Gross Weight- 500 Grams) was recovered from a nearby farming field. The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.

On Saturday morning, the vigilant BSF troops on duty recovered a plastic packet containing pistol parts and one magazine in the area ahead of the border fence adjacent to the village of Dal.

On Friday, following the revelation of smugglers apprehended by the BSF a day earlier, a joint search operation by the BSF and Punjab Police resulted in the recovery of a packet containing a pistol from a farming field adjacent to the village of Dal, Tarn Taran. The pistol was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

Precise intelligence, swift actions, and flawlessly coordinated operations by the BSF troops with Punjab Police highlight the resolute commitment of security forces in decimating any nefarious plans of anti-national elements to spread terror and drug abuse among the law-abiding residents of Punjab, the BSF said. (ANI)

